Vetterstone Amphitheater announces clear bag policy

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The facility says it’s meant to increase security, reduce staff touchpoints and expedite entry times for guests.

Guests will be allowed to carry a clear tote that does not exceed 12″ by 6″ by 12″ or a clear plastic storage bag that is resealable..and a maximum of one-gallon size.

Purses that are about the size of a hand will be allowed, but cannot exceed 5″ by 8″.

Medical and diaper bags are permitted and subject to search by security staff. Those who don’t comply will be asked to return their bag to their vehicle or switch their contents to a clear bag provided on-site.

