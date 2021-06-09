Your Photos
Young adults sue for right to carry guns in Minnesota

FILE — Three young adults have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Minnesota’s minimum age of 21 to carry a gun is unconstitutional. (Source: KDLT/NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three young adults have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Minnesota’s minimum age of 21 to carry a gun is unconstitutional.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Kristin Worth, Austin Dye and Axel Anderson filed the action on Monday. Three gun groups — the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition — joined them on the complaint.

They argue that the minimum carry age of 21 is discriminatory since anyone at least 18 years old is considered an adult for most purposes.

“There is simply no legal or constitutional justification that an entire class of adult citizens in Minnesota should be completely denied their fundamental, individual right to keep and bear arms,” said Bryan Strawser, chairman of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

The lawsuit names state Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington as a defendant as well as Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge, Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen and Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry, the sheriffs in the counties where the young adults live.

A state Department of Public Safety spokesman said Tuesday the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Lorge told the Star Tribune in an email he “will be inquiring with our attorney on the matter.” Wolbersen and Starry didn’t return messages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

