YWCA Girls on the Run members raise money for Connections Ministry Shelter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YWCA’s Girls on the Run Day Camp members were helping people keep cool off Wednesday, selling cold glasses of lemonade, for a cause.

YWCA Youth Program Coordinator Lydia Jagodzinski says the girls came up with the idea for a lemonade stand to raise money for the homeless as part of their Community Impact Projects.

“My favorite part of today is raising money for the homeless because it’s fun and it helps them,” camper Charis Perrizo said.

Funds were raised for the Connections Ministry Shelter in Mankato.

