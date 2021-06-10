Your Photos
BENCO Electric Cooperative asking customers to conserve energy

FILE — Midwest Intercontinental System Operator issued a maximum generation emergency event...
FILE — Midwest Intercontinental System Operator issued a maximum generation emergency event Thursday because of the heatwave, prompting BENCO Electric Cooperative to ask its members to conserve energy where possible until 10 p.m.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Thursday’s heatwave is prompting energy carriers to urge customers to conserve energy.

Midwest Intercontinental System Operator issued a maximum generation emergency event Thursday because of the heatwave, prompting BENCO Electric Cooperative to ask its members to conserve energy where possible until 10 p.m.

Energy-saving suggestion from BENCO include:

  • Postponing use of appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers;
  • Turning off lights and appliances that are not essential to health and safety; and
  • Supplementing air-conditioner use with ceiling fans and other fans, which creates a windchill effect that increases air-conditioning cooling efficiency.

