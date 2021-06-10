BENCO Electric Cooperative asking customers to conserve energy
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Thursday’s heatwave is prompting energy carriers to urge customers to conserve energy.
Midwest Intercontinental System Operator issued a maximum generation emergency event Thursday because of the heatwave, prompting BENCO Electric Cooperative to ask its members to conserve energy where possible until 10 p.m.
Energy-saving suggestion from BENCO include:
- Postponing use of appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers;
- Turning off lights and appliances that are not essential to health and safety; and
- Supplementing air-conditioner use with ceiling fans and other fans, which creates a windchill effect that increases air-conditioning cooling efficiency.
