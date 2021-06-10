Your Photos
Fairmont Rotary Club adds benches to newest playground

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Adventure Playground is a wheelchair-accessible playground that allows people of all abilities to come and enjoy the state-of-the-art play area.

The surface is ramped and designed to handle multiple children and adults, with transfer points for people to get in and out of wheelchairs and onto the equipment.

Now benches are being added to the mix.

The Fairmont Rotary Club added five benches to the playground that are also wheelchair accessible.

”We actually did some research and got some quotes on these custom-made benches. Then the city worked with us to install all of the slabs and we actually asked them to add a couple of slabs, so the folks in wheelchairs can sit right up next to the benches,” Fairmont Rotary Club president-elect Erik Karre said.

Fairmont Rotary Club officials say they hope to add more to the playground in the near future.

