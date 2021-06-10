Greater Mankato Area United Way names new campaign chair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Melanie VanRoekel has been selected as the 2022 campaign chair for the Greater Mankato Area United Way.

VanRoekel says she is excited to take on the challenge of meeting next year’s goals after the organization exceeded its $2.06 million goal during the 2021 campaign. She’s also looking forward to the resumption of in-person events.

“We talk a lot at the United Way about how we are stronger together and that we can do anything together,” VanRoekel said. “I think the United Way is unique it is your neighbors, your coworkers that are vetting these agencies to determine who gets funding and it is based on actual needs that are happening in our community.”

The Greater Mankato Area United Way also has its annual Men’s Event coming up.

This year’s Men’s Event will be hosted at ISG Field and feature a meat raffle, silent auction and sports auction. The event available for those 21 years and older and organizers are looking to raise money while bringing the community together.

“There was a little bit of a competitive nature to say that men wanted to step up and say that we want a part of this campaign too and the purpose is really just to have fun and raise awareness raise dollars,” VanRoekel said. “Of course we are always there to raise dollars, but it is just a great way to get to know what the United Way does and to spend some time outside and together which is fun right now.”

The Men’s Event will take place June 16 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Additional details and ticket information can be found by visiting the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s event website.

