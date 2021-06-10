3 die in shooting at Fla. Publix, sheriff confirms
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff said three people have died in a shooting at at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as a man, a woman and a child. The shooter is among the dead.
The sheriff said it was not an active shooter situation.
Aerial footage shows a large police response.
