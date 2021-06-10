Your Photos
3 die in shooting at Fla. Publix, sheriff confirms

Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday.(WPTV via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff said three people have died in a shooting at at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as a man, a woman and a child. The shooter is among the dead.

The sheriff said it was not an active shooter situation.

Aerial footage shows a large police response.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

