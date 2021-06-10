3 die in shooting at Fla. Publix, sheriff confirms

(Gray News) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff said three people have died in a shooting at at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as a man, a woman and a child. The shooter is among the dead.

The sheriff said it was not an active shooter situation.

Aerial footage shows a large police response.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021

