Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota graduation rates hold steady despite pandemic

FILE — Students graduate from Mankato Area Public Schools during a ceremony at the Mayo Clinic...
FILE — Students graduate from Mankato Area Public Schools during a ceremony at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday, June 4, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — High school graduation rates in Minnesota held steady in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the last few months of the school year.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that almost 84% of last year’s seniors graduated in four years. That’s a new record, but only by one-tenth of a percentage point over 2019. Dropout rates continued a steady decline, dropping from 4.4% to 3.7%.

Still, large gaps remain between student groups. About 89% of white and Asian students graduated in four years compared to 70% of Hispanic students, 69% of Black students and about 56% of American Indian students. That group saw a nearly 5% increase in graduates last year, the biggest gain of any student group in 2020.

Data for the class of 2021 won’t be available until sometime next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus is pictured in his United States Marine Corps...
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active arrest warrant
FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
Courtland community to benefit from Highway 14 construction
FILE — C/2d Lt. Sarah Skjeveland is pictured in front of an airplane at the Mankato Regional...
Mankato West graduate selected to attend U.S. Air Force Academy

Latest News

FILE — U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson sentenced 39-year-old James Stimac on Wednesday.
Man gets prison sentence for beheading bear on reservation
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek...
EXPLAINER: Chauvin’s lawyer asks to probe alleged jury bias
Making fitness fun with flying bungee classes
Mayo Clinic Health System says some of the best ways to prevent skin cancer are using sun...
Tips on overall health when temperatures are high