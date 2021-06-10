Multiple flags stolen in Le Sueur

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur Police Department asks the public to be vigilant after responding to a string of flag thefts.

The department says it has taken multiple reports of stolen U.S. flags from flag poles at area homes and businesses. Authorities say it may be a good idea to cover the area of the flag with a camera and consider removing it overnight.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the Le Sueur Police Department by calling 507-665-2041.

