Opioid epidemic spikes during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The opioid epidemic has spiked at an alarming rate because of the pandemic.

Those on the front lines of the crisis and those who struggle with addiction themselves also say now is the time to act.

”The trends that I am seeing on the street because I am a recovery advocate. That we have people overdosing every single day, every single day,” Blue Earth County Drug Court, Kara Richardson said.

In recent years the use of opioids, other illegal drugs and overdoses have been on the rise in the United States, Minnesota and even in our own backyard according to data recently released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

“Mayo Clinic paramedics and EMTS have administered Narcan twenty eight times in 2019. That number jumped to 56 times in 2020. We are expecting an additional seven percent increase in those numbers in 2021,” Mayo Clinic manager of operations for ambulance, Kris Keltgen said.

According to the MDH, overall drug overdoses jumped twenty-percent between 2019 and 2020.

Opioid overdoses had a 59% increase in that time frame, from 412 to 654 overdoses.

The increasing overdoses have become an alarming issue for health officials, first responders and public safety.

“Now is the opportunity to reverse these trends, it is an opportunity to bring awareness, it is an opportunity to talk about this,” Mankato Public Safety deputy director, Matt DuRose said.

It especially hits home for the family members who have lost a loved due to to addiction.

“As a mother, hearing that about your child is heartbreaking. I want people to know he was caring, he loved people to a fault,” lost her son to opioids, Judy Greske said.

Many people who have been hit hardest by this epidemic are coming together and using their voices to help anyone who is struggling with substance abuse.

“Let’s put a personal face on this so people start seeing people with addiction problems as people and not statistics,” Greske said.

Others who have experienced the struggle of addiction want to see people find a positive path forward.

“Most importantly I am a women in long-term recovery so I know there is a way out,” Richardson said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.