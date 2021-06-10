Redwood Falls police respond to disturbance

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance involving one person who had been stabbed.

On Wednesday, police were dispatched to 109 Driftwood Lane on a call of a fight between several people in the front yard, one had been stabbed.

The first officer on the scene saw two males flee the area on foot. They were later apprehended. Police determined that the two fled because they were underage and had been drinking alcohol.

As a result of the incident, Jose Silverio of Willmar and Demetri Means of Redwood Falls, and a juvenile from Morton were cited for underage consumption.

The stabbing victim was transported to Carris Health-Redwood for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information regarding the incident is asked to call the Redwood Falls Police Department at 507-637-4005.

