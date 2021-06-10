Scholarship made in honor of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new scholarship in honor of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson seeks to help local grads pursuing law enforcement.

This week, Arik and his wife Megan presented the first ‘Arik Matson Scholarship’ to local student Josiah Hedensten. The Medford High School graduate plans to use the $500 to pursue law enforcement at Southwest Minnesota State University this Fall.

The Arik Matson Scholarship has been with the works for the last 6 months.

