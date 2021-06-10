Your Photos
Tips on overall health when temperatures are high

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People have been taking advantage of the recent spike in temperatures and sunshine. Along with those scorching temps comes a heightened need to take care of your health.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more than five million are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, making it the most common form of cancer in the U.S. Factors that play a part in developing melanoma include fair skin, a history of sunburn, excessive UV light exposure, and even a weakened immune system.

Mayo Clinic Health System says some of the best ways to prevent skin cancer are using sun protection, staying in the shade, and wearing hats. Drinking lots of fluids and staying hydrated is another key component to overall health when out in the sun all day.

Mayo Clinic Health System officials say it is important to take care of your skin especially when temperatures spike.

“Staying out of the peak of the sun, again wearing protective clothing. Whether that is wearing wide-brimmed hats, you know they make a lot of clothing that has an SPF factor that you can buy. A lot of the little kids’ swimsuits with the t-shirts and the long sleeve shirts that have that in there. Wearing sunscreen, having a minimum SPF of fifteen, but ideally getting closer to 30,” says Jennifer Johnson, Mayo Clinic Health System.

“Starting to get a warm feeling where your skin may start to feel drier. You may feel like you are breathing more quickly, your heart rate may increase. Again, those are also things that you may have with exercise. So, some of our athletes may ignore some of those symptoms so it is more important for even them to be paying attention to if it is different from their usual,” says Johnson.

Mayo Clinic Health System says to be aware of your time in the sun and especially stay hydrated over an extended period of time outdoors.

