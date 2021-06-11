Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2020 high school graduation rates reach historic high in Minnesota

By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Another school year is in the books for Minnesota high school students.

The Minnesota Department of Education unveiled graduation data for the Class of 2020 Thursday. The data includes graduation rates for all students and is broken down into different demographic groups.

The numbers show that 83.8% of Minnesota high school students graduated in four years in 2020, which is a historic high according to the Minnesota Department of Education. Despite the good news, the state believes that there is still work to be done.

“If you look at the graduation rates among the four major racial and ethnic groups, we did see increases in rates for almost every student group. We did see a slight decrease, however, for our Black students and our English learners,” Minnesota Education Director Dr. Heather Mueller, Ed.D., explained.

The Minnesota Department of Education released the class of 2020’s graduation rate data...
The Minnesota Department of Education released the class of 2020’s graduation rate data Thursday, June 10, 2021. Overall, Minnesota high school seniors reached another historic graduation rate high of 83.8% (56,684 students) who graduated in 2020. This continues an upward trend for Minnesota’s statewide four-year graduation rate, which has increased 1.3 percentage points in the last five years. Additionally, 3,490 students from earlier classes also earned their diplomas in 2020, graduating five, six or seven years after beginning high school.(Minnesota Department of Education)

The Mankato Area Public School District’s graduation rate was 86.74% for 2020, an increase from 86.49% in 2019. The graduation rate for Black students in the Mankato area was 74.76% in 2020, which is above the state average of 69.2%.

“It is really about looking at what you do every day with students,” said Travis Olson, director of teaching and learning at Mankato Area Public Schools. “How are you building relationships with students? How are you engaging students? How are you making things relevant to those students so that they want to engage in that work?”

Additionally, there was a record number of students who graduated from Minnesota high schools in 2020, with 56,684 total students earning a diploma. However, there is still a gap among students of different racial groups when it comes to graduation rates. Olson says this is for many reasons.

MORE: Visit the Minnesota Report Card tool for more statistics on individual school districts

“It is really a number of factors that goes into that,” Olson said. “It is woven through what we do every day with kids and how to make sure that they are successful, that we are meeting their needs, that we are engaging them and that they feel a part of Mankato Area Public Schools.”

MAPS says that they are working to improve the social and emotional side of education this summer to get ready for the fall.

“Work continues this summer to provide the social and emotional learning needs of our students that will benefit our students for this upcoming school year,” Olson said.

Data for the Class of 2021 won’t be available until sometime next year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus is pictured in his United States Marine Corps...
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active arrest warrant
FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck
FILE — C/2d Lt. Sarah Skjeveland is pictured in front of an airplane at the Mankato Regional...
Mankato West graduate selected to attend U.S. Air Force Academy
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
Courtland community to benefit from Highway 14 construction