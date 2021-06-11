Brown County temporarily closes river access points

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County is temporarily closing some canoe landings and river access points due to unsafe conditions.

Officials say the County Road 11 landing south of the landfill, Thedens Landing near Iberia and Jueneman Landing off of County Road two will be closed until further notice.

For more information, you can contact the Brown County Planning and Zoning office or visit the Brown County website.

