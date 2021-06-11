Deadly start to 100 most traveled days in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol issues a warning to drivers after a deadly start to the 100 most traveled days of the year.

According to state officials, Minnesota is averaging more than one death per day and we aren’t even two weeks in.

Preliminary reports show 13 people died in traffic crashes since Memorial day with five being speed-related..Three unbelted motorists also lost their lives. State officials say drivers need to slow down, eliminate distractions and be smart in order for that statistic to stop rising.

The 100 most traveled days run from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

