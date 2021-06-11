Driving Soy Campaign to donate tires to first responders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council has debuted its “Driving Soy” campaign to spotlight tire donations to first responders.

For the last four years, Goodyear has been producing tires using soybean oil instead of petroleum. Soybean oil improves the tire’s flexibility and traction in cold temperatures.

The Driving Soy campaign aims to donate a set of specially designed soy-based tires to first responder vehicles in 44 organized soybean counties across the state.

