Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls golf team heading to state

The Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat after the 2020 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19 by defending their Section title
The Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat after the 2020 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19 by...
The Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat after the 2020 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19 by defending their Section title(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The state girls golf tournament is right around the corner.

We caught up with the JWP Bulldogs, a team that’s no stranger to the big competition.

The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls golf team is heading to a second straight state competition after a strong performance at North Links golf course this past week.

“I was nervous to see if we would make it and then when I found out when I was playing my last hole I was so relieved,” JWP golfer, Kristen Thell said.

“It’s never over until the last ball hits the cup so when that happened it was pretty exciting for everyone,” JWP girls and boys head coach, Sharon Keyes said.

The Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat after the 2020 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19 by defending their Section title.

“Without having a season last year we couldn’t really see the progress from going to state last time. So it was fun to have it pay off this year,” JWP golfer, Kiya Erler said.

“I thought that we would make it last year if we actually had a season. This year to make it feels nice to show everyone that we are a good team and that we would make it again,” JWP golfer, Danielle Gerdts said.

Now the focus is on gearing up for Pebble’s Creek a course many Bulldogs are familiar with from the 2019 trip to state.

“It’s just an honor to coach these kids and it is just an exciting time to take them to state. You know it is a lot of work getting there and they have put in the time and work. Its’s going to be a fun week next week,” Keyes said.

Sending out this year’s special group of seniors on top.

“I was excited especially since it is our seniors last year so I wanted to go one more time with them,” Thell said.

This year’s Class A state girls golf tournament will take place at Pebble’s Creek in Becker Minnesota this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus is pictured in his United States Marine Corps...
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active arrest warrant
FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck
(Source: AP)
Nicollet County authorities respond to house fire
The Minnesota State Patrol issues a warning to drivers after a deadly start to the 100 most...
Deadly start to 100 most traveled days in Minnesota

Latest News

Minnesota State forward Ryan Sandelin, back, celebrates his overtime goal with forward Brendan...
MSU Mankato men’s hockey announces season ticket program
Springfield brings home two section titles Thursday night.
Springfield’s softball, baseball teams qualify for state tournament
HIGHLIGHTS: Springfield vs. BOLD
HIGHLIGHTS: Springfield vs. BOLD
HIGHLIGHTS: Springfield vs. Nicollet