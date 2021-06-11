Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls golf team heading to state

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The state girls golf tournament is right around the corner.

We caught up with the JWP Bulldogs, a team that’s no stranger to the big competition.

The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls golf team is heading to a second straight state competition after a strong performance at North Links golf course this past week.

“I was nervous to see if we would make it and then when I found out when I was playing my last hole I was so relieved,” JWP golfer, Kristen Thell said.

“It’s never over until the last ball hits the cup so when that happened it was pretty exciting for everyone,” JWP girls and boys head coach, Sharon Keyes said.

The Bulldogs didn’t miss a beat after the 2020 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19 by defending their Section title.

“Without having a season last year we couldn’t really see the progress from going to state last time. So it was fun to have it pay off this year,” JWP golfer, Kiya Erler said.

“I thought that we would make it last year if we actually had a season. This year to make it feels nice to show everyone that we are a good team and that we would make it again,” JWP golfer, Danielle Gerdts said.

Now the focus is on gearing up for Pebble’s Creek a course many Bulldogs are familiar with from the 2019 trip to state.

“It’s just an honor to coach these kids and it is just an exciting time to take them to state. You know it is a lot of work getting there and they have put in the time and work. Its’s going to be a fun week next week,” Keyes said.

Sending out this year’s special group of seniors on top.

“I was excited especially since it is our seniors last year so I wanted to go one more time with them,” Thell said.

This year’s Class A state girls golf tournament will take place at Pebble’s Creek in Becker Minnesota this Tuesday and Wednesday.

