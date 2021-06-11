Your Photos
Minnesota brewers offer free or discounted drinks for getting a vaccine

By KEYC Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - If you’re from Minnesota and you’ve gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, you’re eligible to get a free or discounted drink at some local breweries across Minnesota through June 30th.

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited a brewery in Minneapolis this morning to highlight Minnesota’s ‘Cheers to the Vaccine’ campaign.

The campaign, in partnership with the Craft Brewers Guild and the Minnesota Distillers Guild, provides free or discounted drinks at local breweries, wineries, and distilleries across the state to Minnesotans 21 and older who can show proof of vaccination. The promotion is limited to one drink per person.

“It’s obviously a little bit of an enticement. Folks can use state incentives whether it be the state park, state fair, valley fair or the 25-dollar Visa card all of those things and remind folks that not only the beer is free, the vaccine is free where ever you take it,” says Walz.

The state is hoping to reach a 70-percent vaccination rate for Minnesotans 16 and older by July 1st, in line with President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70-percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4th.

