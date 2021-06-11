Your Photos
MSU Mankato men’s hockey announces season ticket program

By Marissa Voss
Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey announces season ticket program.

The new ‘Stake Your Claim’ season ticket initiative allows prospective first-time season-ticket buyers to declare their interest with a small deposit of $50 applied as a down payment on the overall cost.

Those who make the deposit will be invited to a special event later this summer at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The event will have available seats for the ticket holders where they can stake their claim on the seat location.

As part of the promotion those who make the deposit will be entered into a drawing to win a Maverick Fan Pack that will include gear, coupons, tickets, and other items. Season tickets are $395 per seat.

