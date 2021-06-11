Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Nicollet County authorities respond to house fire

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Benjamin Broze
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office and the Courtland Fire Department responded to a house fire in rural New Ulm Friday morning.

At about 12:50 a.m., Nicollet County Dispatch received a 911 call about an attached garage being on fire. When authorities arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants in the residence were outside of the house and safe. The fire was put out, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the family. The house was a total loss.

The incident was also assisted by Lafayette Fire and Ambulance, New Ulm Fire, and North Mankato Fire.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus is pictured in his United States Marine Corps...
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active arrest warrant
FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck
FILE — Midwest Intercontinental System Operator issued a maximum generation emergency event...
BENCO Electric Cooperative asking customers to conserve energy
The Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance in which one person had been...
Redwood Falls police respond to disturbance

Latest News

Brown County is temporarily closing some canoe landings and river access points due to unsafe...
Brown County temporarily closes river access points
Schell’s opens brand new taproom
Deadly start to 100 most traveled days
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
In Renville County, several pets perish in a separate house fire.
Several pets die in house fire in Renville County