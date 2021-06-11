Nicollet County authorities respond to house fire

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office and the Courtland Fire Department responded to a house fire in rural New Ulm Friday morning.

At about 12:50 a.m., Nicollet County Dispatch received a 911 call about an attached garage being on fire. When authorities arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants in the residence were outside of the house and safe. The fire was put out, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the family. The house was a total loss.

The incident was also assisted by Lafayette Fire and Ambulance, New Ulm Fire, and North Mankato Fire.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.