Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

NY Times: Trump DOJ investigated House Dems, seized data

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats called for an investigation on Thursday after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump seized the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The news about the politicization of the Trump Administration Justice Department is harrowing,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. “These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president.”

The Times reported Thursday that the DOJ subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two committee members, as well as aides and family members, in 2017 and 2018. The Times report anonymously cited committee officials and two other people briefed on the inquiry.

Among those whose records were seized was California Rep. Adam Schiff, then the top Democrat on the committee.

Schiff, now the panel’s chair, said in a statement Thursday night: “Though we were informed by the Department in May that this investigation is closed, I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president.”

The Times reported that the subpoenas came as the DOJ was trying to hunt down the sources of leaks that had led to news stories about contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus is pictured in his United States Marine Corps...
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active arrest warrant
FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck
FILE — C/2d Lt. Sarah Skjeveland is pictured in front of an airplane at the Mankato Regional...
Mankato West graduate selected to attend U.S. Air Force Academy
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
Courtland community to benefit from Highway 14 construction

Latest News

FILE — Gustavus' Mackenzie Skuza (14) is met at home plate by her Golden Gustie teammates in...
Gustavus head coach Coley Ries excited about future of Gustie softball program
Gustavus head coach Coley Ries excited about future of the Gustie softball program
Beschorner leaves Minnesota State, joining NDSU staff
Minnesota State Mavericks will soon be reporting for fall season
Minnesota State Mavericks will soon be reporting for fall season