Pick of the litter: Murphy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Murphy is an adult black cat who is looking for his forever home. Murphy is a kind loving cat who enjoys cuddling and being with his person. She is mild mannered but will appreciate the pets and love that you give her. Murphy is an older cat who wants someone to love. She is a larger cat but is still active. If you or someone you know would be a good fit for Murphy please visit Benchs website.

