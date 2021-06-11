Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Reports: Volkswagen data breach affects 3 million people

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car during a press tour in Zwickau, central Germany.(AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Volkswagen USA said Friday that a data breach of one of its vendors exposed information of more than 3 million U.S. customers, according to multiple reports.

Of those, about 90,000 had sensitive data revealed, including drivers license numbers and Social Security numbers in some cases, CNN reported.

People affected included buyers and prospective buyers of VW and its luxury brand Audi. At least basic contact information - such as phone numbers, addresses and email addresses - was stolen.

Reuters reported VW said it would offer free credit protection services to people who had sensitive information revealed. The automaker said it has reached out to them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus is pictured in his United States Marine Corps...
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active arrest warrant
FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck
FILE — Midwest Intercontinental System Operator issued a maximum generation emergency event...
BENCO Electric Cooperative asking customers to conserve energy
The Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance in which one person had been...
Redwood Falls police respond to disturbance

Latest News

Health care workers provide vaccinations at a coronavirus drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10,...
US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom
Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman was expelled for his alleged role in the Oregon state Capitol...
Oregon GOP legislator ousted over state Capitol breach
Minnesota State forward Ryan Sandelin, back, celebrates his overtime goal with forward Brendan...
MSU Mankato men’s hockey announces season ticket program
If you’re from Minnesota and you’ve gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, you’re eligible to get a free...
Minnesota brewers offer free or discounted drinks for getting a vaccine