Schell’s brewery opens new tap room to the public

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Schell’s brewery in New Ulm has been a member of the community for over a hundred years. They employ people in the community, they have festivals and of course, have great tasting beer. Now they have a taproom to go with all of it.

Schell’s brewery has been planning on building this new taproom for some time now. They broke ground once the ground thawed this year. The new taproom is where the old gift shop was and is now a place for people to come together and enjoy beer from the states oldest and largest brewery.

Facilities manager Franz Marti says it was a long process, but is happy to see the new taproom finally open.

“I think it will be good for the whole community as a whole to bring more people to down and spread some love around,” Marti said.

The room quickly filled with people interested in being the first to get a taste of that signature Schell’s brew.

Acting mayor of New Ulm Les Schultz knows the importance and impact that Schell’s has made over the years.

“We are excited today about having Schell’s brewery in our community,” Schultz said. “They have been such a good long term company in our community, they have been very active in many different programs and projects. Today we are celebrating some additional services that they are going to be providing.”

While Schell’s wants people to come and visit their brewery and taproom, they do not want to take away from other local businesses in the area. The taproom will be open seven days a week, Sunday through Wednesday from noon to five and on Thursday through Saturday eleven to seven or eight depending on the day.

“We are not opening late late nights so eventually we would still like people to head down and visit the people who helped make us who we are today,” Marti said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.