Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Schell’s brewery opens new tap room to the public

New Ulm brewery opens brand new tap room
Schell's opens new tap room
Schell's opens new tap room(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Schell’s brewery in New Ulm has been a member of the community for over a hundred years. They employ people in the community, they have festivals and of course, have great tasting beer. Now they have a taproom to go with all of it.

Schell’s brewery has been planning on building this new taproom for some time now. They broke ground once the ground thawed this year. The new taproom is where the old gift shop was and is now a place for people to come together and enjoy beer from the states oldest and largest brewery.

Facilities manager Franz Marti says it was a long process, but is happy to see the new taproom finally open.

“I think it will be good for the whole community as a whole to bring more people to down and spread some love around,” Marti said.

The room quickly filled with people interested in being the first to get a taste of that signature Schell’s brew.

Acting mayor of New Ulm Les Schultz knows the importance and impact that Schell’s has made over the years.

“We are excited today about having Schell’s brewery in our community,” Schultz said. “They have been such a good long term company in our community, they have been very active in many different programs and projects. Today we are celebrating some additional services that they are going to be providing.”

While Schell’s wants people to come and visit their brewery and taproom, they do not want to take away from other local businesses in the area. The taproom will be open seven days a week, Sunday through Wednesday from noon to five and on Thursday through Saturday eleven to seven or eight depending on the day.

“We are not opening late late nights so eventually we would still like people to head down and visit the people who helped make us who we are today,” Marti said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus is pictured in his United States Marine Corps...
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active arrest warrant
FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck
FILE — Midwest Intercontinental System Operator issued a maximum generation emergency event...
BENCO Electric Cooperative asking customers to conserve energy
The Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance in which one person had been...
Redwood Falls police respond to disturbance

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Minnesota State forward Ryan Sandelin, back, celebrates his overtime goal with forward Brendan...
MSU Mankato men’s hockey announces season ticket program
If you’re from Minnesota and you’ve gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, you’re eligible to get a free...
Minnesota brewers offer free or discounted drinks for getting a vaccine