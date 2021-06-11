Schell’s opens brand new taproom

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a big day at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm as the business opens its brand new taproom.

Schell’s also just recently finished an addition to its visitor’s center. The new taproom features 20 tap lines full of Grain Belt and Schell’s fan favorites, a giant Deer Brand mural, and a shady outdoor patio.

A grand opening celebration takes place beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Hours will then be noon to 5 Sunday through Wednesday, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

