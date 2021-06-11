Several pets die in house fire in Renville County

SACRED HEART, Minn. (KEYC) - In Renville County, several pets perish in a separate house fire.

Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the residence in Sacred Heart was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The residence was occupied when crews got to the scene, but officials say the people inside got out safely and received medical attention as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office says several pets were not able to get out of the home and perished.

A damage value estimate has not yet been made according to authorities and the fire remains under investigation.

