Springfield’s softball, baseball teams qualify for state tournament

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield baseball and softball teams will both be in action for state tournaments next week.

The baseball team beat BOLD in game two on Thursday night by a final of 4-1 to clinch the Section 2A title while softball beat Nicollet 6-4 in the Section 2A championship game.

SOFTBALL HIGHLIGHTS:

BASEBALL HIGHLIGHTS:

MORE SCORES:

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.