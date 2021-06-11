Springfield’s softball, baseball teams qualify for state tournament
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield baseball and softball teams will both be in action for state tournaments next week.
The baseball team beat BOLD in game two on Thursday night by a final of 4-1 to clinch the Section 2A title while softball beat Nicollet 6-4 in the Section 2A championship game.
