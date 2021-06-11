Mankato West clinches 2AAA title in close battle against East

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West and Mankato East softball teams squared off against each other with the Section 2AAA title and a spot in the state tournament on the line.

East wins the first game of the evening 5-1 to force a second game.

West wins a thriller in game two 3-2. Cougars made it interesting after an RBI single with two outs in the bottom half of the seventh.

The Scarlets are heading to the Class AAA state tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday out at Caswell Park.

