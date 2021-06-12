Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Marshall clinches second straight Section 2AAA title

By Rob Clark
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West baseball team squared off against Marshall for the Section 2AAA title and a spot in the state tournament Friday night.

Marshall wins a close contest 2-1. Mankato West trailed by two going into the final inning but scored one run in the top of the seventh with two outs and stranded the tying run at first.

Tigers are heading to a second straight state tournament after winning the section championship in 2019.

Mankato West finishes an outstanding season with a 21-3 record.

Marshall takes the field in the Class AAA state tournament Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus is pictured in his United States Marine Corps...
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active arrest warrant
FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck
(Source: AP)
Nicollet County authorities respond to house fire
The Minnesota State Patrol issues a warning to drivers after a deadly start to the 100 most...
Deadly start to 100 most traveled days in Minnesota

Latest News

Marshall clinches second straight Section 2AAA title
Marshall clinches second straight Section 2AAA title
Area golfers gear up for state
The state competition is set to begin Tuesday.
Area golfers gear up for state
Minnesota State forward Ryan Sandelin, back, celebrates his overtime goal with forward Brendan...
MSU Mankato men’s hockey announces season ticket program