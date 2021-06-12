Marshall clinches second straight Section 2AAA title

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West baseball team squared off against Marshall for the Section 2AAA title and a spot in the state tournament Friday night.

Marshall wins a close contest 2-1. Mankato West trailed by two going into the final inning but scored one run in the top of the seventh with two outs and stranded the tying run at first.

Tigers are heading to a second straight state tournament after winning the section championship in 2019.

Mankato West finishes an outstanding season with a 21-3 record.

Marshall takes the field in the Class AAA state tournament Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.