Trike-a-palooza helps raise money for United Way

By Jared Dean
Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It feels great. We have worked really hard for this and we were hoping for a really good turn out. We are just happy the day is finally here,” HR generalist for Ophthalmology Associates and Lasik Center of Mankato Chenoh Wilson said.

This weekend’s Trike-A-Palooza event raised over $3,000 for Greater Mankato Area United Way all while participants had fun doing it. Doctors at the Ophthalmology Associates & LASIK Center of Mankato dressed up in costumes and raced on tricycles.

The course was set up in the parking lot and featured plenty of twists, turns and challenges mid race. The races were organized in teams, and people could donate to their favorite team to give them an advantage to help them win.

The event also featured food, games for kids and a raffle.

“It is a fun event, I am excited to participate and help raise some money,” vice chair of United way board Tyson Twait said. “The competition looks a little fierce for me today, so I don’t have a lot of high expectations other than hopefully have a lot of fun.”

The event also brought together local businesses, which helped run the race and provided raffle prizes.

“United Way is live united and united is a big part of that, and bringing people together is really the best part of United Way,” Twait said.

Organizers say the event was lighthearted, and they wanted participants to have fun in the summer sun.

“Hopefully we can do this again and other things just really excited about getting more involved with United Way,” Optimologist Seth Consoer said.

