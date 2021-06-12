Your Photos
Women in farming partnership roles increasing in the area

By Marissa Voss
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Young girls who dream about going into Agriculture when they are older can do that and so much more.

“Even my niece, I have her coming in the semis with me. She says, ‘I am going to work all the way into the night until you guys are done’. She says I want to be a farmer and she is out in her dinosaur suit shoveling the grain,” farmer at Guentzel Family Farm, Angela Guentzel said.

“36% of females now running and operating our farms in the U.S. today,” director at GreenSeam, Sam Ziegler said.

A lot of people who work in the business are thrilled to see the increase.

“That we are sitting with 8,000 female producers every day involved actively in the decision making every day with the farm. So, it is awesome to see,” Ziegler said.

That makes women who have worked in Agriculture happy to see the more female farmers joining the ranks.

“Working quite a bit on the farm for over ten years now. I have seen a shift even in that amount of time, the amount of women I see at different agricultural events, conferences or even just out in the semi-trucks. So, it has been really fun to see that shift,” Guentzel said.

Especially when women farmers work together to empower each other... owning and working in the Agriculture world.

“Farms are getting bigger and there is going to be fewer and fewer farmers. So, just having women there and having that voice and really being at the table,” Guentzel said.

