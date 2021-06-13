Accident blocks traffic on Lookout Drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Lookout Drive outside of Casey’s is now open after a two-car collision.

The North Mankato Fire Department and The North Mankato Police Department both responded to the scene.

Police say two people were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with non-life threatening conditions but there were no fatalities.

