Accident blocks traffic on Lookout Drive

Two car accident closes road for part of Saturday afternoon,
lookout crash
lookout crash(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Lookout Drive outside of Casey’s is now open after a two-car collision.

The North Mankato Fire Department and The North Mankato Police Department both responded to the scene.

Police say two people were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with non-life threatening conditions but there were no fatalities.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

