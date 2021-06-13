Your Photos
Accident leads to child hospitalized

Child hit by vehicle on New Ulm street
Jefferson St
Jefferson St(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The driver of the vehicle, 17-year-old Kyle Leroy Jeske was driving south on Jefferson as the young boy was west in the alley from the 0-100 block of Center Street.

The boy on the bike entered the street and was struck. According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, the boy has been airlifted to the cities.

The GoFundMe says he has a head injury and a punctured lung. He was unresponsive and has gone into surgery.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

