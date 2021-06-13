Bluesfest makes a return to St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Blues Fest has been a part of St. Peter summers for 13 years. It is an event put on by the St. Peter Ambassadors to bring the public together through blues music. This year’s event featured bands from Iowa, Chicago and St. Peter. Local food vendors and artists in the area came to show what they had. There was dancing, singing and much more. The St. Peter Ambassadors say they are happy to be back after taking last year off.

”It works because it is a local festival,” organizer of Bluesfest John Mayer said. “We try and get as as many local musicians as we can. But this is a festival for St. Peter and the surrounding community of St. Peter.”

The event started Friday and goes until Sunday, June 13th.

