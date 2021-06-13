LSH primed for state tournament

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The number one ranked LeSueur-Henderson softball team comes into the Class AA state tournament as the favorite after dominating its competition all season long.

The Giants offense is putting on a show in 2021 averaging over 11 runs a game this season. The video game numbers are a product of a deep lineup 1-9.

“6, 7 of us all play ball year round. It’s all the dedication and time we put into it. Hitting every day at practice, five days a week. Putting in all the extra time to succeed on the offensive side.” said Zoe Thomson, LSH senior.

LSH played with a target on its back all season long and didn’t lose a game until the middle of May.

“We definitely tried to not let it get to us. We had an undefeated record for a long time, and it’s stressful going into a game just having that pressure. We had one loss against Zumbrota-Mazeppa, but they were a great team, gave us the fall back that we knew whatever happens happens, we’re still a good team and come back from it,” said Chloe Brandt, LSH sophomore.

The Giants bounced back with an 8-7 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa in extra innings.

After securing the section title, the next goal is success at state.

“We tell them every day, we’re just looking forward to the next game. We don’t look too far ahead, we take one pitch at a time at a time, just keep working to get better,” said co-head coach Anne Lewis.

LSH will square off against Hawley in the Class AA quarterfinals Tuesday at one in the afternoon at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

