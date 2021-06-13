Your Photos
MSHSL section track and field roundup

By Mary Rominger
Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - High school track and field athletes have made their cases for a trip to state in their respective section tournaments.

There were many qualifiers from Saturday’s Section 2A meet at Mankato West High School.

As a team, Belle Plaine finished first and Fairmont finished second for the girls’ and boys’.

As for individuals, Mankato Loyola’s sophomore Simon Morgan finished first in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.61.

“The emotions run high. The other hurdler I knew really well, because I race against him a lot and this race I was like, you know what, I’m going to give it my best and I ended up winning. It’s a pretty great feeling... My goal is to make an impact on Loyola and track & field. I’ll just give it my best and hopefully I do well. Stake are high. Just do what I do and hopefully it’ll turnout in my favor,” Morgan said.

The Fairmont Cardinals junior Laura Thompson qualified for state with a first place finish in the mile and two mile.

River Valley’s 4x800m relay team finished first to qualify for state with a time of 10:19.6.

On Friday, the Mankato East boys track and field program finished second as a team in the Section 2AA tournament.

The Mankato West Scarlets qualified their 4x4, 4x2 and 4x1 relay teams

The Minnesota State High School League track and field state meet gets underway June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

