OAXTEPEC, Mx. (KEYC) - Augsburg University commit, Katie Lange, won the women’s 65 kg Juniors Wrestling Pan-American Championship, Saturday evening in Oactepec Mexico.

The Martin County West graduate, who finished her high school wrestling career ranked 1st nationally, pinned Canada’s Aylah Mayali in the third round to win the international accolade.

