Vigil held for North Mankato drowning victim

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of people joined together for a candlelight vigil in honor of Abdirahman Abdullahi Saturday evening.

The vigil was held at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility, where two weeks ago, nine-year-old Abdullahi of North Mankato was found unresponsive in an apparent drowning incident. Lifeguards removed Abdullahi from the pool and began CPR. He was then transported by paramedics to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato where he was pronounced dead.

Vigil attendees said it’s special to have seen so many show up in support of the Abdullahi family.

North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson stated, “We share in the loss of this nine-year-old little boy, and to have everybody come out in solidarity and support speaks volumes for showing that we are here with the family. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.”

Some drew with chalk, laid flowers and tied balloons to the pool’s fences to pay tribute to Abdullahi.

The Abdullahi family, friends and city officials spoke at the event.

North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein added, “This is just North Mankato. We come together, and it was especially nice to see representatives from the school district, from the city, and other groups here, again, just surrounding this community and the family with love and support during this time.”

“These people came here for a better life, not to bury a child, and with the community coming out tonight and helping support is a step in the right direction,” North Mankato City Council Member Jim Whitlock mentioned.

Event organizers say they have been in contact with Community Education and Recreation in Mankato to provide free swimming lessons to local mothers and children in the future.

