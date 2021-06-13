Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vigil held for North Mankato drowning victim

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of people joined together for a candlelight vigil in honor of Abdirahman Abdullahi Saturday evening.

The vigil was held at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility, where two weeks ago, nine-year-old Abdullahi of North Mankato was found unresponsive in an apparent drowning incident. Lifeguards removed Abdullahi from the pool and began CPR. He was then transported by paramedics to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato where he was pronounced dead.

Vigil attendees said it’s special to have seen so many show up in support of the Abdullahi family.

North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson stated, “We share in the loss of this nine-year-old little boy, and to have everybody come out in solidarity and support speaks volumes for showing that we are here with the family. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.”

Some drew with chalk, laid flowers and tied balloons to the pool’s fences to pay tribute to Abdullahi.

The Abdullahi family, friends and city officials spoke at the event.

North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein added, “This is just North Mankato. We come together, and it was especially nice to see representatives from the school district, from the city, and other groups here, again, just surrounding this community and the family with love and support during this time.”

“These people came here for a better life, not to bury a child, and with the community coming out tonight and helping support is a step in the right direction,” North Mankato City Council Member Jim Whitlock mentioned.

Event organizers say they have been in contact with Community Education and Recreation in Mankato to provide free swimming lessons to local mothers and children in the future.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson St
Accident leads to child hospitalized
Brown County is temporarily closing some canoe landings and river access points due to unsafe...
Brown County temporarily closes river access points
(Source: AP)
Nicollet County authorities respond to house fire
The Minnesota State Patrol issues a warning to drivers after a deadly start to the 100 most...
Deadly start to 100 most traveled days in Minnesota
FILE — Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus is pictured in his United States Marine Corps...
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased

Latest News

Bluesfest
Bluesfest makes a return to St. Peter
TRIKE A PALOOZA
Trike-a-palooza helps raise money for United Way
Schell's opens new tap room
Schell’s brewery opens new tap room to the public
Goodyear soy-based tire
Driving Soy Campaign to donate tires to first responders