Exhibit at MSU Mankato focuses on racism

By Bernadette Heier
Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -An art exhibit by artist Gregory Wilkins focusing on racism is on display at the Centennial Student Union at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The exhibit titled “Black Lives Matter, Teach Your Children Well” explores racism, oppression, and murder including healing and conversations that the nation is having about rights and privileges.

“The exhibition is a reflection of Black Lives Matter and the Black Lives Matter movement and how I intersect with that as a Caucasian man who grew up in a multi-ethnic and multi-national family in the 60′s and 70′s and how our family was also faced with adversity and how I rose to that challenge,” explained Wilkins.

Wilkins is a 2021 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

The gallery is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

