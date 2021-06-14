First-seed Mankato West opens Class AAA state tournament with North Branch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The number-one ranked team in high school softball’s Class AAA, Mankato West, enters the state tournament as the one-seed set to take on the unseeded North Branch Vikings.

The Vikings were undefeated in the section 7AAA tournament and return to state for the first time since finishing as the runner-up 2018.

The Scarlets suffered one loss in the Section 2AAA tournament to Mankato East, but edged the Cougars 3-2 in the winner takes all championship game and now look to get the job done after a runner-up finish in the last active season of 2019.

“Right now, I think a lot of us are working towards a state title for the alumni that are coming to watch us from last year, because they didn’t get a season last year and we want to play for them. We would’ve gone really far last year, so I think them watching us we just want to work hard for them,” junior pitcher Lauryn Douglas said.

All eyes will be on the Mankato West Scarlets starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Caswell Park.

Heading into the tournament, West is 20-5 with eight veteran student athletes leading the charge, a handful of which were on the 2019 state runner-up roster.

“We’ve been getting consistent pitching, great pitching from Abbi Stierlen and Lauryn Douglas. They’ve been great on the mound for us. A couple of juniors, state tournament experience two years ago. Both were named to the all-tournament team two years ago. They’ve kind of led us, because it all starts on the mound,” head coach of the Scarlet softball team Don Krusemark said.

Not only are Douglas and Stierlen handling business in the circle, but also at the plate.

Douglas, short stop Breck Carlson, and Stierlen are team leaders in batting average hitting 4.70 and up.

“Breck Carlson at short stop, I haven’t seen a better short stop than her this year. Lani Schoper has made some nice plays at second base for us and we’ve got steady work from the outfielders. It’s just a matter of knowing what you have to do at that point and time in the game and I think we’ve done a pretty good job at that,” Krusemark said.

“Huge defensive plays I think is a huge momentum seeker, so I think we just try to get outs for Abbi and Lauryn in the circle, because we know they’re working so hard and that’s what really sparks our team,” junior 2B Lani Schoper said.

The last time the Scarlets won a state title was in 2016.

