Former Mankato resident dies after being hit by car in Brooklyn Park

A former Mankato man has died after being hit by a car while getting his mail Saturday.
By KEYC Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Mankato man was hit and killed while getting his mail Saturday.

According to police, officers responded on reports of a car hitting a pedestrian around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, identified by family as Paul Pfeifer, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on criminal vehicular homicide charges. Residents in the Brooklyn Park neighborhood say the suspect terrorized their subdivision with abusive and threatening behavior.

”There were plenty of signs,” said Wright. “The fact that someone had to die for him to be locked up is really disheartening,” says neighbor Ariel Wright.

Pfeifer leaves behind his husband of 16 years.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

