Key City Bike hosts bike giveaway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, Key City Bike gave away dozens of bikes to kids and families in the Mankato area who needed them. The event served as a chance to give back to people in the community and left an impact on one family in particular.

“Honestly it just makes you want to give back more when you see people generous and giving to you it is like oh I want to help,” Rachel Sims said.

All bikes were 20 inches or less and all checked by Key City Bike to make sure they were ready to ride. Visitors could also get a free helmet.

Key City Bike hopes the event will spread the interest of biking and encourage people to get outside while being environmentally safe.

“We are always just kind of trying to get people on bikes,” shop manager at Key City Bike Brian Gosewisch said. “Our main mission here is to recycle, reclaim and empower and we do that through a lot of different avenues.”

Key City Bike, which is largely volunteer-based, says they have many goals for their nonprofit, but one is just to give back to the community and share their love of biking with others.

“We are a bike shop but not really a bike shop,” Gosewisch said. “A different sort of thing, we are a nonprofit organization. Our goal is to help people and get people on bikes.”

Visitors say they’re thankful to be part of this event.

“I mean it is a huge blessing,” Sims said. “It is fun seeing like wow we actually have this little need and this is a super fun blessing.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.