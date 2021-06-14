Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System invests $10 million for new radiology facility

Mayo Clinic Health System announces a $10 million investment in a new outpatient radiology center at Madison East in Mankato.(Mayo Clinic Health | KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System announces a $10 million investment in a new outpatient radiology center at Madison East in Mankato.

Mayo says the new facility will have upgraded equipment to help perform various scans such as X-Rays, CT, PET-CT and MRIs.

The healthcare provider says the off-campus center will allow for more efficient care and give on-campus hospital staff more flexibility to deal with emergencies and other complex cases.

The group will name the facility Mayo Clinic Health System-Madison East Health Center and add “significant” exterior improvements to the site.

Mayo says they expect the center to open in January 2022.

