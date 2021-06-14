Your Photos
Morton man killed in ATV crash in Renville County

A 66-year-old Morton was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a...
A 66-year-old Morton was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a minivan on Hwy. 71 in Renville County.(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 66-year-old Morton was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a minivan on Hwy. 71 in Renville County.

Authorities say Richard A. Oneil died shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday when his ATV was traveling east from the west ditch when he drove in front of the minivan and was struck. The Minnesota State Patrol said 46-year-old Conrad Rainey, of Red Lake, was driving the van. Both he and his passenger, 18-year-old Tyrese Desjarlait, were taken to Redwood Falls Hospital with noncritical injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

