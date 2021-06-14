Pages Past Bookstore reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Used books and media materials are again available for purchase at the Pages Past Bookstore inside the Blue Earth County Library.

“We get a few questions every day from community members wanting the book store to reopen, so we are really happy we get to do that,” BEC Library Director Kelly McBride said.

The bookstore, operated by The Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays at the library.

Beginning July 3, used materials may be dropped off for donation, near the library garage between 10 a.m and 12:30 p.m on the first Saturday of each month.

Materials must be in good condition.

In addition, the bookstore is looking for volunteers to help run the store.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.