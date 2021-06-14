Your Photos
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing one

The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a car during a protest in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a car during a protest in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

Police say the suspect was pulled from his car by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash and is now in custody and being treated for injuries at a hospital. Police did not say how the man was hurt or give the extent of his injuries. The man’s motive was not immediately known. There have been ongoing protests in Uptown since the shooting June 3 of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man, and father of three, by members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

