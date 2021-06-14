Rebuilding together Minnesota receives Department of Housing and Urban Development grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rebuilding Together Minnesota received a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide quality home repair and rehabilitation to rural neighbors in need.

The four-year, $125,000 grant will develop rural capacity building through customized needs assessments and access to resources.

Rebuilding Together, based in Windom, helps homeowners make upgrades like accessibility ramps and fall prevention updates.

The new HUD grant will help the company expand and serve residents in Nobles, Cottonwood and Jackson counties.

“It’s allowing us to pay a staff member that gets us going, and making that as networking connections and taking in the applications and all that stuff in the area and then in addition to that, we have done some extensive fundraising here in the state of Minnesota, so we’ve got some funding to actually do some projects as well,” says Kathryn Greiner, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Minnesota.

For more information about Rebuilding Together Minnesota and to apply for services, visit rebuildingtogether-twincities.org.

