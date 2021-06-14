Your Photos
Two men charged following alleged assault, one person hospitalized

By Marissa Voss
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two men are charged in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault Saturday that left one person hospitalized.

26-year-old male, Christian Juan Arocho, and 25-year-old male Nicholas Ryan Norton are charged with third-degree assault.

Mankato Public Safety says an altercation involving the two men occurred in the 2nd St. parking ramp, where officers found the victim “badly hurt” around 2 a.m.

Public Safety determined that a gold necklace was also taken from the victim.

The alleged victim was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System for road rash and a possible concussion.

”Injuries that were described in the complaint as road rash. Then he was able to give us some type of description and with that description. We were able to go back on the video cameras and determine that there were three possible suspects,” says Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Public Safety.

Mankato Public Safety says due to the description given they tracked the suspects down to a local motel where they were then arrested and taken to Blue Earth County Jail.

