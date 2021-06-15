Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Construction crews widen roadway at Hwy. 14 and Riverfront

By Sean Morawczynski
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction continues to make progress at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

The interchange closed back on May 3.

Crews have cleared the old pavement, widened the intersections with the off-ramps, added new culverts, and are now installing the new curbs to build the roundabouts.

Officials say the $2 million projects will help improve traffic flow.

Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete by late August.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Mankato man has died after being hit by a car while getting his mail Saturday.
Former Mankato resident dies after being hit by car in Brooklyn Park
The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after...
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing one
Two men are charged in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault Saturday that left one...
Two men charged following alleged assault, one person hospitalized
Paul Pfifer
Mankato community remembers Paul Pfeifer
A 66-year-old Morton was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a...
Morton man killed in ATV crash in Renville County

Latest News

The Fairmont Triathlon, Bacon 5K, and Marty’s Youth Event returns this weekend being canceled...
Fairmont Triathlon back in action this weekend
The state softball tournament is underway at Caswell Sports Complex.
State softball tournament brings tourism to area
The city of New Ulm swears in a new mayor Tuesday night at its regular city council meeting.
Terry Sveine to be sworn in as mayor in New Ulm
Keeping pets healthy when temperatures are high