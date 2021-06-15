Construction crews widen roadway at Hwy. 14 and Riverfront

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction continues to make progress at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

The interchange closed back on May 3.

Crews have cleared the old pavement, widened the intersections with the off-ramps, added new culverts, and are now installing the new curbs to build the roundabouts.

Officials say the $2 million projects will help improve traffic flow.

Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete by late August.

